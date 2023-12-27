Campaigners organise New Year's Eve 'bimble' around under-threat Kettering green space
Campaigners who are fighting warehouse plans have organised a relaxed ‘bimble’ around an under-threat Kettering green space.
The Save Weekley Hall Wood group has urged people to join them on New Year’s Eve as they explore parts of Weekley Hall Wood and the nearby meadow to the north of the town.
Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Ltd, the Duke of Buccleuch's development company, want to build warehouses on the meadow and an eight-day planning inquiry, where dozens of residents pleaded for the plans to be refused, concluded earlier this month. A decision is expected in January.
Cllr Dez Dell (Green), who is joining the New Year’s Eve bimble, said: “We are crossing everything that this won’t be the last Christmas we’re able to walk around the wood and meadow.
“We mainly want to thank everyone who loves this special place for their support.
“We’d love to see everyone - young and old, in groups or by themselves, and however far you’re able to walk, at our bimble.”
Walkers will assemble at the Holiday Inn, in Weekley Wood Avenue in Kettering, at 12 noon on New Year’s Eve. Anyone who fancies a bicycle ride to the Holiday Inn can join the Kettering Community Cycle Club outside McDonald’s in the town centre. They’ll be meeting at 11am, before stopping off at the Pleasure Park to collect people, then locking their bikes and joining the bimble.
Cllr Dell added: “If you fancy blowing the cobwebs away between Christmas and New Year, you really can’t beat Weekley Hall Wood and Meadow.
“It’s amazing to get out into some real expansive countryside at this time of year, spot birds and other wildlife, and make the most of the daylight.
“We'll be heading off the beaten track to explore the other parts of the wood that are away from the main paths, although you can, of course, stick to the paths if you wish. We’ll almost certainly be getting muddy so bring your wellies!”