The family of a 23-year-old driver killed in a road collision on a Kettering industrial estate have teamed up with Northamptonshire Police and local businesses as part of a parking safety campaign.

Kelsey Walsh, died on January 24, 2023, just after 6am, when his small van collided with the front of a stationary trailer which had been left ‘unattended and parked incorrectly’ on the Telford Way industrial estate.

The trailer had been parked on the roadside against the traffic flow with that its rear safety reflectors – designed to catch the headlights of oncoming vehicles – facing the wrong way, leaving it an ‘invisible hazard’ according to police.

Since Kelsey’s death, to prevent more collisions, local police have issued warning letters and fixed penalty notices to deter dangerous and inconsiderate parking.

Kettering - Banners go up on Telford Way Industrial Estate Northants Police/Family/National World

PC Tracy Maltby from Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Kelsey was a young man with a bright future who died because of an incorrectly parked trailer and over the past two years, his family has campaigned to improve road safety on the industrial estate.

“In support of the introduction of the new parking restrictions, our campaign aims to continue to improve road safety on the industrial estate and raise awareness of Highway Code Rule 248 and 250 – which appear relatively unknown to drivers.

“You may think these rules are just a small detail in the grand scheme of things, but there is nothing more important than ensuring people get home safely. By raising awareness of this night-time parking rule, we are removing potentially serious invisible hazards from our roads.

“So, the next time you’re tempted to pull into a parking space quickly from the wrong direction - please stop and think. Take the extra few seconds to park correctly. It is not just about following rules, it is about keeping everyone safe.”

The scene of the collision in Telford Way Industrial Estate /National World

Kelsey’s family campaigned for change which has resulted in North Northamptonshire Council introducing new restrictions which prohibit heavy goods vehicles over five tonnes from parking on the industrial estate.

To complement the family’s campaign, local officers with the help of the Northants Police’s Safer Roads Team and local foodservice company Sysco GB, have created information banners at the entrances to the industrial estate to raise awareness of the Highway Code’s rules 248 and 250.

Rule 248 states you must not park on a road at night facing against the direction of traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space, while rule 250 makes it clear that trailers or vehicles with projecting loads must not be left on the road at night without lights.

Breaches of either regulation could result in a fine of up to £2,500, penalty points on driving licences or even a disqualification.

Cllr Chris McGiffen, executive member for Highways and Travel at North Northants Council, said: “Kelsey’s tragic death was a heartbreaking loss and our thoughts remain with his loved ones.

“Over the past two years, his family have shown remarkable courage and commitment in campaigning for change. As a result of their work, North Northamptonshire Council has introduced new restrictions to prohibit heavy goods vehicles over five tonnes from parking on the industrial estate - an important step towards improving road safety in the area.

“We urge all road users to take parking rules seriously and to follow the Highway Code, including Rules 248 and 250 that are highlighted on the new campaign banners. These regulations may seem minor, but they exist to protect lives. By parking responsibly - especially at night - we can all help prevent future tragedies and ensure our roads are safer for everyone.”

Business development manager at Artisan Signs, Jake Davey, said: "We have been trading on Telford Way in Kettering for over 28 years now so we’re proud to be able to work with our neighbourhood policing team and North Northamptonshire Council to play a small part in improving safety in the area.”

Paul Duncalf, director of safety, training and fleet compliance for Sysco GB, added: “Safety is our number one priority for our colleagues and other road users, and we are proud to play a part in helping to make the roads safer.”