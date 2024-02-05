Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cambridge University student from Higham Ferrers will direct an adaptation of the beloved musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Em Sparkes, who has lived in Higham Ferrers ‘all her life’, is heading up the show as part of the Cambridge University Amateur Dramatic Club, and its ten-day run will take place At the ADC Theatre in Cambridge from March 13 until March 23.

She said: “I’ve been so impressed with how hard the company have worked since our first rehearsal.

Em Sparkes said directing the show is a 'long-term dream'

"The cast and crew of the show have blown me away with how dedicated they have been to realise our vision for the show.

"I can only promise that the combined efforts of my team will blow you away!”

Em, 20, is currently studying English literature at Christ's College, Cambridge, and is directing the show based on the character from old Victorian tales for the upcoming Lent Term Musical.

The story of Sweeney Todd takes place in 1785, where the titular character returns to London full of vengeance after serving time in prison. He crosses paths with a pie shop owner in Fleet Street, London, where they create a mutually beneficial, but murderous relationship.

The show will run from Wednesday 13 March until Saturday 23 March at the ADC Theatre

For many people, their introduction to the Sweeney Todd story will be the 2008 film starring Johnny Depp, but Em hopes to put her own twist on the tale.

She added: “Getting to direct a production of ‘Sweeney Todd’ has been a long-term dream of mine.

"As a massive Sondheim fan, getting to tackle such a brilliant score and inject my own influence into the show has been simultaneously so exciting and fulfilling.

"I’ve chosen to take the show in a more naturalistic, ‘gritty’ direction, and playing around with ensemble breath and movement in a show that typically has less stylised movement has been a lot of fun.”