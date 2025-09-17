Calls for Wellingborough Armed Forces Day celebrations to be expanded for 2026

Councillors in Wellingborough will be asked to back a bigger Armed Forces Day celebration when the committee responsible for sports, leisure and culture meets on Thursday (September 18).

Wellingborough Town Council Labour group has tabled a motion calling for an expanded Armed Forces Day after councillors noted the difference in scale of events in the town and that of neighbouring Rushden.

The meeting of the Wellingborough Town Council sports, leisure and culture committee is due to take place at 7pm in Swanspool Pavilion.

Cllr Chris Ashton (Lab/Brickhill & Queensway), who has proposed the motion on behalf of the Labour group, said: “Coming from an Armed Forces family, I have attended and been involved with my fair share of celebrations of our Armed Forces. After attending this year’s event I noticed that it was a relatively small event when compared with neighbouring Rushden.

File picture of Wellingborough Armed Forces Day in 2013 Standard Bearers l-r Amy Barton, David Gascoyne, Pat Cutting /National World

"I believe the local organisations have done a great job despite a small amount of funding, but I believe it could be expanded with the support of Wellingborough Town Council.”

Cllr Ashton’s motion will be seconded by Cllr Kelly Duddridge (Lab/Victoria) who have put forward the motion after attending this year’s celebration and seeing the potential for future events to be bigger.

Cllr Duddridge said: “I am proud to support a motion which will raise the profile and awareness of an event that celebrates and commemorates the contribution of our Armed Forces.”

Labour’s motion calls for Wellingborough Town Council to ‘work with the Royal British Legion to assist with planning and funding, assist with road closures to allow for a parade, allow use of sound equipment so that the service can be better heard by the public and advertise the event to improve attendance’.

Wellingborough Armed Forces Day at Wellingborough Museum in 2013 with members of 378 Mannock Squadron ATC l-r Maddy Morgan, Jacqui Wong,, Craig Earl, Jacquetta Macey/National World

The motion finishes: “The Labour group know that members across the council are involved with the Royal British Legion locally so we hope that they will support this motion and support our Armed Forces.”

For the full agenda go to https://www.wellingboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/your-council/council-committee-agenda-minutes/sports-leisure-and-culture-committee/.