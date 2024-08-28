Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calls for safety barriers to be erected on the exit of a busy Corby roundabout have been made following another incident which saw a car crash into a residential garden wall.

The Oakley Road/ Lewin Road/Danesholme Road roundabout has seen a number of incidents in the past 15 years.

This comes just three years after a van came off the roundabout and ploughed through a colourful rainbow of hope mural on a Oakley Road boundary fence and into one of the properties on Pound Close.

A 27-year-old Corby man was arrested and subsequently charged with three offences. Photo credit: Simon Reilly

At the time residents had asked the then Northamptonshire County Council and Highways Agency for barriers to be installed to protect homes and the people using the grass verge as a walkway to access an underpass. Nothing however has come of this in the following years.

North Northants Council councillor for the area, Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley Ward ) said: “The residents of Pound Close, Great Oakley will certainly be pushing for this well overdue safety barrier to be installed at the Lewin Road Roundabout as soon as possible.

"Going back about two years, they did a two-week monitoring traffic review and then they presented the outcome with us – and the outcome of it was that it needed barriers. People were approaching the roundabout at alarming speeds and as a result were losing control.

“We had a big campaign, questions at full council, had thousands sign a petition and we still are where we are with it – and we’ve had a couple of incidents on that roundabout since then.

"We need to get the barriers sorted out ASAP.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Corby after a car he was driving was in a collision with the residential garden wall in the early hours of Monday morning.

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “Road safety is an absolute priority for the council and we continually monitor the highways network to see how we can make improvements to make conditions safer for the travelling public.

“The introduction of any road safety measures are considered where there are the greatest needs and schemes prioritised accordingly.

“Following a safety risk assessment, new signs and lane markings were introduced at the site in September 2021.

“There have been no reported personal injury accidents at this location in the three years up to July 1, 2024 – the latest data we have.

“We will continue to monitor this location and bring forward further improvements as appropriate.”