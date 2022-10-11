Residents living near a Corby school have called for action to stop parents and carers using pavements as car parks and blocking dropped kerbs and driveways.

Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School leaders have sent dozens of reminders to the school community to park safely and legally when collecting children.

Despite a campaign, with the introduction of a parking buddies scheme and child-shaped road safety pavement signs, parents still park on footpaths near the Occupation Road school.

Jean McCracken, Cllr Mark Pengelly, Eileen Smith, Cllr Willie Colquhoun

Wheelchair user Geraldine Flanagan now avoids the area during the school run as pavements have become too dangerous.

She said: “It’s scary – if you are disabled you become invisible. I avoid coming at school times because it stops me from doing what I want. One man parked over the dropped kerb. I said ‘excuse me can you move so I can get past?' and he said ‘I’ll only be 15 minutes’. It’s lazy and ignorant. If they just left a bit of space for me I could get past and I’m not the only disabled person in the area."

Parking Buddies from Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School have been patrolling the streets with pupils and a member of staff speaking to parents regularly.

Pauline Lawrie, the office manager, said: “I genuinely don’t know the answer. There’s just not enough parking for the number of cars. We have been working with Northamptonshire Highways, the fire service and set up the Parking Buddies. It works if you are standing there but as soon as there’s no adult they ignore it. The parents say they are sorry and move. The parents think they are only going to be there for ten minutes. We have had a few near misses. It’s an absolute nightmare. This has been an ongoing problem, we have tried everything – children just don’t walk to school anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrians have to dodge cars parked on the pavement

Barriers have been planned for the area around the zebra crossings to prevent cars from parking to improve safety for pedestrians.

After half-term, a new school walking bus is due to be introduced to use an entrance onto West Glebe Park.

Residents Jean McCracken and Eileen Smith think parking enforcement would be the solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McCracken said: “Parking on a pavement is illegal. Blocking a pedestrian crossing is illegal. It should be enforced. The parking situation is terrible.”

Geraldine Flanagan has been stuck when people park across the dropped kerbs

Ms Smith added: “My daughter and grandchild were nearly knocked over. My neighbour can’t even walk out of his gate because they park so close. Anybody coming from the school has to walk in the road.”

North Northamptonshire Council’s Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab) and Cllr Willie Colquhoun (Lab) have asked people to contact them if they have parking issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad