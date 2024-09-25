Calling all knitters - Rushden to commemorate Remembrance Day with knitted poppy display around town
Rushden Town Council is hoping to inspire people to take up the craft and knit their own poppies, which should be submitted at the town hall in Hall Park by Wednesday, October 30. Then, in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday, they will be dotted around the town.
A spokesman said: “As Remembrance Day approaches, we invite you to be part of a special community project that pays tribute to those who served and sacrificed for our freedom.
"Whether you're a knitting expert, a crochet enthusiast, or just looking to learn something new, everyone is welcome.
“Together, we will craft beautiful poppy flowers to decorate our town as a heartfelt symbol of remembrance. Let's create a sea of poppies across our town to honour the brave men and women who gave so much.”
There are no pre-set rules on how the poppies must be made, and creativity is encouraged, however those unsure of a design can get in touch with the council for pattern ideas.
