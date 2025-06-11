Call police if you see this man with links to Kettering and Wellingborough

Police are still searching for a man who is on the run after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Huwie Langdon, 34, was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to vehicle interference, assault by beating as well as possession of a knife on November 11 last year.

However he had already spent the time on remand and was released.

He has now breached the conditions of his licence and is wanted on recall to prison.

Huwie Langdon/Northants Police

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We're renewing our appeal for information to help find wanted man Huwie Langdon, aged 34.

"Langdon is wanted on recall to prison, and has links to Wellingborough and Kettering.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 25000294685.”

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information online at https://orlo.uk/Zyfne and https://orlo.uk/mhMBs.

Quote incident number 25000294685 when providing any information.