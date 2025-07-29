Witnesses are being asked to contact Northants Police after man in Irchester Country Park reportedly approached lone women and made inappropriate comments.

Officers investigating the allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the park near Wellingborough are appealing for other potential victims to get in touch.

The women were approached between 8.15am and 9.30am on Monday, July 28, by a man who, when reported to park rangers, became aggressive when challenged.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Between 8.15am and 9.30am on Monday, July 28, a man has reportedly approached several lone women and made inappropriate comments to at least one of them.

“When challenged by park rangers, the man has allegedly become aggressive, causing them to fear for their safety.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been approached by a man in Irchester Country Park or who may have witnessed a man acting in an inappropriate manner between the stated times.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/EVTvw and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information – quote incident number 25000441573.

A 36-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.