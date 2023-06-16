Cllr Scott Brown is proposing a motion at full council calling on the authority to support local farmers. Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images. Inset: Cllr Scott Brown.

A Tory councillor is to call on North Northants Council to work more closely with local farmers.

Councillor Scott Brown (Con, Earls Barton) is to submit a motion to next week’s full council meeting proposing that the authority should promote local produce and oppose excessive central government regulation to help farms prosper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His motion is in response to a move by several other authorities – including Oxford City, Cambridge, Norwich and Edinburgh – to sign the Plant Based Treaty. Oxford went one step further and pledged to completely ban meat at council catered events.

These authorities say that moving to plant-based diets could make a real difference to tackling climate change, a claim that is disputed by some farming groups.

Their action has been slammed by the Countryside Alliance, which is now encouraging councillors to propose farm-backing motions such as Cllr Brown’s at meetings of their own authorities.

However, Plant Based Councils – the organisation that supported the ban on meat and dairy at other authorities - is expected to strongly condemn Cllr Brown’s motion. Its view is that large-scale animal agriculture is unsustainable and that plant-based diets are better for health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the meeting, Cllr Brown, who recently announced his candidacy in the Tory selection process for the Rugby parliamentary seat, said: “I was appalled at the decision by neighbouring Oxfordshire to ban meat and dairy products at council events.

“Snubbing hardworking livestock farmers is unacceptable. Without these farmers, our stunning countryside will fall to ruin.

“I want North Northants to say no to division and yes to supporting all our fantastic farmers.

“I would hope that this motion gets cross party and unanimous support, it seems a no brainer to me. Buying local, seasonal produce is the way forward, not imposing unnecessary bans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No council in Britain should be against publicly supporting our farmers or imposing certain diets on anyone.

“Our farmers work hard to maintain and enhance the countryside we know and love and councils need to be their ally.”

Cllr Brown’s motion, seconded by Cllr Elliott Prentice (Con, Ise) states: ‘North Northants Council is committed to supporting local farmers. Britain has some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world and NNC should engage and work in partnership with our arable and livestock farmers to ensure their ability to enhance our magnificent countryside. We need to strive to support them by being sympathetic to diversification opportunities, including the promotion of local produce.

‘Elected Members will be vocal in opposing excessive regulation by central government, enabling them to prosper. Keeping in mind our commitment to the climate emergency, NNC should, wherever possible, encourage people to shop locally, taking advantage of home-grown, affordable and nutritious food, both plant and meat based, thus reducing the ‘food miles’ on our plates.’

Advertisement Hide Ad