Calendar filling up with community events in Raunds

The family event is taking place next month

A series of community events are coming up in Raunds in the next few weeks.

The calendar is looking busy, starting with the mayor’s show from midday until 5pm on September 17 at Bassford’s Recreation Ground in Marshalls Road, Raunds.

Entry is free and the family event is set to be ‘bigger and better than ever.’

It will include live entertainment from Pure Genius, fairground rides, a falconry show, reptile encounters, a football freestyler, giant bubble shows, tug of war and children’s races.

There will also be performances from local schools, penalty shoot-out, bar, food and craft stalls.

On September 21, there will be a film showing of ‘In the Heights,’ the musical which has had rave reviews.

This will be at Saxon Hall at 1.30pm, with refreshments served from 1pm.

There is a £1 entry fee, but this does include tea and cake.

And on September 29, the mayor’s charity quiz night is being held at Saxon Hall, Raunds, from 7pm.

Tickets are £10 each which includes a ploughman’s supper.

The event is to support the mayor’s charities, which are Raunds Food Bank and East Northants First Responders.

Raunds Town Council regularly organises events to bring the community together.

A council spokesman said: “We run a coffee afternoon with an activity on the first Wednesday of every month and a film afternoon on the third Wednesday of every month.

“These are great ways for creating community, getting out of the house, or combating loneliness and isolation.”