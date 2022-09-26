Cable thefts lead to treasure trove of stolen equipment, a metal dinosaur and a trident near Kettering

Is this your dinosaur?

Cable thefts investigated by officers from across two counties and telecoms providers have unearthed a hoard of stolen items in a lock-up near Kettering.

Items discovered included a stolen van on cloned number plates, tools used to strip cables, an industrial cable stripping machine, a stolen Toyota Hilux pickup truck and a stolen safe.

As well as tools, also recovered were a large distinctive metal T-Rex garden ornament, several generators, a cement mixer and a six-foot metal trident.

Was your trident stolen?

The property was recovered at an address on the A43 near Broughton on Thursday, August 25, following the execution of a warrant under the Theft Act.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northants Police Police officers have released photos of a number of items they believe to have been stolen in a bid to return them to their rightful owners.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team carried out the warrant at the property as part of an investigation into a spate of cable thefts.

“Colleagues from the Kettering Rural Neighbourhood Policing team, Leicestershire Rural Policing Team, British Transport Police Disruption Team and British Telecom security assisted with the search.

The trident may be part of a garden ornament

If anyone recognises any of the items pictured, they are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000473515.

For the full set of pictures go to https://www.facebook.com/northantspolice/posts/pfbid0zbydCVZxzJo3P5ZDDUHUNSGN8NEEZTkgqvrUR9ACQtbgaL375bQPJqcTvEX9sekFl