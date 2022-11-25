'Buzz' is back as Wellingborough panto rehearsals underway for Jack and the Beanstalk

Audiences in Wellingborough have been promised a magical time at Castle Theatre’s panto – Jack and the Beanstalk.

Rehearsals are in full swing with actors and dancers polishing their fee fi fo fun performances ready for opening night.

The 25-day run will see the usual fun-filled silliness with plenty of magic, music and moo cows mixed with stunning sets, romance and Christmas spirit.

Wellingborough Castle Theatre, rehearsals for panto Jack and the Beanstalk. L-r Will Frazer (Silly Simon), Ed Tunningley (Fleshcreep), Tristan Carter (The King), Elizabeth Armstrong (Jill), Sarafina Doussay (Fairy Fuschia), Matt Monfort (Jack), Adam Borzone (Dame Trott).

Castle Theatre marketing and communications manager, Leighton Dewar, said: “There is a real buzz around the theatre now the cast, dancers and creatives have arrived.

"It is a wonderful time of year, for us to see the show coming together, and I can assure you everyone is in for a magical time.

"There really is something for all the family. We have already exceeded sales from 2021 and tickets are flying even more now that people are getting into the spirit of Christmas. The set looks amazing and the show is full of dazzling dance routines, wonderful songs and all the laughter and fun you expect from a traditional pantomime. We can't wait to welcome everyone to the theatre.”

Returning for their second year to The Castle are Adam Borzone as Dame Trott and Oundle actor Will Frazer as Silly Simon.

L-r Matt Monfort (Jack), Tristan Carter (The King), Adam Borzone (Dame Trott), Sarafina Doussay (Fairy Fuschia), Will Frazer (Silly Simon), Elizabeth Armstrong (Jill).

Director Martin Cleverley, who is the theatre’s manager and producer of the show, will be bringing a giant and a beanstalk to the stage.

Joining the main cast will be four teams of eight children as well as six ensemble dancers – money that once would have been used to buy in a celebrity will be used for music and ensemble cast.

Front of house manger Suzy Philpott and her team has been busy decorating the theatre with Christmas decorations to make it a truly festive experience.

She said: "This is my favourite time of the year in the theatre. To see all the family and friends together enjoying the show and the delight of magic on children's faces as they get involved in the show is so heartwarming. My team and I are ready and excited to welcome everyone into the venue and help create a pantomime experience not to forget."

There are six professional dancers joining the cast on stage

For tickets go to https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/jack-and-the-beanstalk.

Wellingborough Castle Theatre, rehearsals for panto Jack and the Beanstalk. L-r Tristan Carter (The King), Elizabeth Armstrong (Jill), Sarafina Doussay (Fairy Fuschia),

Jack and the Beanstalk dancers - Charlotte Armstrong, Elanor Moon, Esme Dench, Kelley Martin, Ollie Marshall, Thomas Griffiths