Buzz is back as Kettering's Cycle for Cransley returns

The buzz of Kettering' s Cycle for Cransley event will return to the town in June after two years of being held virtually because of Covid.

The Cransley Hospice Trust fundraiser, Kettering's only cycling sportive, will be back as a live event on Sunday, June 26.

Cycle for Cransley is one of the biggest fundraisers in the Cransley Hospice Trust calendar and this year the charity hopes to welcome more cyclists than ever after virtual events in 2020 and 2021.

Rebecca Cave, Cransley Hospice Trust Digital Marketing Executive, sporting the new Cransley Hospice Trust Cycle Jersey.

Anyone with a bicycle can join the event, which attracts cyclists of all ages and abilities and sets off from Kettering Rugby Club, just a few hundred metres from the hospice.

Participants can choose from four spectacular routes that wind their way through some of the most picturesque villages in Northamptonshire.

They include the “Family Fun Spin” 10-mile route, suitable for anyone who can cycle, the slightly more challenging “Cransley Cruise” 25-mile route which will test those who are less used to being in the saddle, the “Fabulous 50” mile and the 63-mile “Cransley fondo” which promises a good day out on the road.

Kate Ilott, event manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be holding this as a physical event this year.

"Although we had a phenomenal response from the supporters who took part in the virtual BIG Cycle, we’ve missed seeing everyone.

"Nothing beats the buzz and excitement as participants, families, friends all gather at the start. Then the anticipation as we await the first riders to return and finally the euphoria, the cheers and the hugs as the riders return and collect their medals."

New for 2022 is the latest Cransley Hospice Trust cycle jersey, which will be awarded to any participant that raises more £250 in sponsorship.

The money raised through sponsorship will help to support and develop the specialist end-of-life care provided for people in north Northamptonshire at Cransley Hospice and by the Hospice at Home team.

To continue with the level of care provided at Cransley Hospice and by the Hospice at Home team, and for future services, the charity needs to raise the fundraising income from £1.4m to £2m over the next five years - which emphasises the importance of events like Cycle for Cransley.

Early birds who registering before May 1 will qualify for the special discounted tickets.