Corby-based bakery company Butterwick is planning to open its second Corby store next month.

Butterwick is aiming for a mid-April opening of the new store which will be in Charter Court, Oakley Vale, in between Subway and Tesco.

This is the first time the baked goods company has opened a store in a town in which there is already a Butterwick.

The site of the new Corby Butterwick store in Oakley Vale

Owner Ryan Scarborough said: “I go up there quite a lot and it’s always busy, there’s always people up there, be it at seven in the morning or 10 o’clock at night. I think it’ll be a really nice addition to one of the newer parts of town.

“It’s a bit of an experiment for us actually. I’ve always had the idea that if you go to a place where people are, whether that’s the same town or not, it’ll be a great addition.

“If it’s successful and if we can have two stores successfully running and generating in the same town then we’ll look to do the same elsewhere.”

The first Corby, and first Butterwick store, opened in September 2019. Since then they have opened six more in six locations: Kettering, Market Harborough, Wellingborough, Northampton, Rugby and Rushden Lakes.

The new Corby store will be their eighth store, and just this morning (March 23), Butterwick announced they will be opening a store in Milton Keynes. They have also announced a new loyalty programme.

Despite the rapid growth and a very successful business model, what they are most proud of at Butterwick is the jobs they have created.

Ryan said: “It depends what you class as success to be honest, we don’t call it success, we’re just living our dream. When has it succeeded? We just keep growing, that’s what we want to do, it’s what we love to do.

“Every single new one we’ve opened comes with a new challenge and we employ just under 60 people now, it’s a lot to manage. Success for us is creating those jobs, creating opportunities for people to join us. So long as there are people who continue to love what we do, then we succeed every day.

“Most people would look at the stress that it brings and go that’s not worth it but for us it absolutely is, we get to create jobs for nearly 60 families and with that they can provide for their loved ones, and that’s it for us, seeing those people thrive.

“Me and Fiona step away, we’re not in the limelight, we’re very much in the background, we let our staff come on board, show their strengths, and then they shine and we get to see them grow as people.”

Butterwick has also partnered with Retail Trust, a registered charity based in North London which aims to support those working and retired from the retail industry. The charity runs a helpline as well as providing educational bursaries and hardship grants.

They have also, earlier this month, donated £2,375.33 to Mind, a mental health charity that offers information and advice to people with mental health problems.