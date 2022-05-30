Butterwick prize icing on cake for Corby pupils' Jubilee day

Fiona Scarborough and cake design competition winner Alice Sharpe, 4.

More than 100 Corby school pupils who hoped to be crowned the winner of a cake design competition gathered to see one of their school pals given a right Royal prize.

Students at Corby Old Village Primary School had been challenged to produce a blueprint for a Royal celebration cake fit for the Queen – and the cake was produced by the husband and wife team behind Corby bakery Butterwick.

Announced at the school’s Jubilee celebrations, parents, carers, children and staff were treated to refreshments and a dancing display before the cake was presented to the winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butterwick's owner Ryan Scarborough shows Alice her winning design made into a cake

After a nail-biting wait, reception student Alice Sharpe, four, was declared the winner with two lucky runners-up also awarded Butterwick prizes.

Alice said: “It’s really good to win. I’m happy. I’m going to share the cake with my friends.”

As well as winning the huge sponge cake designed to her specification, Alice will be given a tour of Butterwick HQ for a behind-the-scenes look at the Rockingham Road bakery.

Headteacher Paula Thomas said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity. It’s been amazing. The children have been so excited. Butterwick is part of our local community and they have helped us celebrate the Jubilee and make it a very special occasion.

Dance down the Decades performed by children from Corby Old Village Primary School

Runners-up won vouchers from Butterwick owners, Ryan and Fiona Scarborough.

Fiona said: “It was incredibly hard to choose a winner but what made her entry so good was her amazing handwriting. The design was classic and traditional.

"It was lovely to be given this opportunity to make the cake for the winner.”

Children treated guests to cakes they made in their classes. They then performed dances learnt in workshops representing styles from the seven decades of The Queen’s reign – from Rock’n’Roll and the Twist to Disco and Street and Hip-Hop.

Corby Old Village School Dance down the Decades

Each pupil was presented with a Platinum Jubilee pin badge as a souvenir and the whole school learned the National Anthem.

Ms Thomas said: “We are really, really proud of all the children. We had over 100 entries and the children have performed amazingly.

"We’d like to thank Butterwick for this prize.”

Pupils dancing at Corby Old Village Primary School