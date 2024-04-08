Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parul Ganatra won big at the 2024 She Awards as her Wellingborough-based business, The Silk Glow, capped off a successful first 18 months.

The Silk Glow launched in November 2022, and in March the business owner received the award show’s Businesswoman of the Year prize.

The accolade gives recognition to women who are making a difference in the beauty industry with their ‘valuable and innovative contributions’.

Parul took home the award, believing it to be ’a massive achievement’.

She said: “On Friday, March 8, I won the Businesswoman of the Year award 2024 at the She Awards, a strong category with 20 women. I feel so grateful to achieve this in just over a year of my business being launched.

“You’re up against a lot of powerful women out there, it took me a while for it to sink in that I’d actually won. It’s been very overwhelming for me.”

The awards ceremony fell on International Women’s Day, with categories such as Make Up Artist of the Year and Grooming Studio of the Year also being represented.

Mother-of-two Parul started The Silk Glow while working full-time to find a solution to her own hair and skin issues, and after extensive research found enough of a gap in the market to find a niche within the hair and beauty industry. Since its launch, the business has become a big part of her life, having to balance it alongside other work and family commitments.

She had to be nominated for the award to be in contention, and she insists she still doesn’t know who put her name forward.