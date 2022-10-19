Businesses big and small are invited to network and have their say on happenings in the town at an event hosted by Rushden Town Council.

Companies will be able to converse with the town council and express concerns, ideas and views about town-wide initiatives to build a vision for the town at the event at 6pm on November 3 at Rushden Hall.

It will include a presentation of a new ‘Design Code’ for the town, with an updated Neighbourhood Plan by Troy Planning and Design.

Rushden Hall will host a business event this November

The Rushden Design Code is guided by strategies put in place to improve the overall environment of the town, including factors like implementing green open spaces, heightening its attractiveness to live and work, and preserving Rushden’s heritage.

The business event scheduled for November follows a successful one held in March this year.

Complimentary refreshments on the day will be pizza and Peroni.

For details or to register your interest email [email protected]

