Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local businesses in Kettering’s The Yards have teamed up to collaborate on a wedding fair which will be held next weekend.

‘Summer Wedding Fair’ is being hosted by one of The Yards’ newest businesses to open, Bespoke Bridal Bliss.

It’s being held on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 3pm.

The idea for the event came from the team at Bespoke Bridal Bliss who wanted to promote The Yards and the businesses that operate within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s being held on Saturday, August 10 from 11am to 3pm.

Andrea Dunne from Bespoke Bridal Bliss said: “We asked the other businesses if they were interested in joining us, told them our ideas and they said they’d like to do it.

“It’s really nice down there, everybody’s really friendly, it’s like a little community, it feels really good.

“We’re just trying to promote our business and the other businesses in The Yards. If people know we’re there, then it helps.

“We’re hoping that the weather will be on our side and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will have six stalls including photographers, a wedding cake business and a makeup business.

Businesses taking part in the event include: Katalier, Sugarbush Bakery, Buster’s Records, KSN Clothing, Retro Mania, Sorelle and Nana Hair Salon.

Fly By Bars will also be there on the day selling drinks and cocktails.