Businesses evacuated after fire services attend gas leak near Rushden supermarket and gym

Waitrose and PureGym in Rushden were evacuated after a gas leak was found in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 8.45am this morning (Thursday, October 16) to reports of a gas leak and alarm sounding at a business premises in Crown Park, Rushden. Crews from Rushden Fire Station and Wellingborough Fire Station arrived on the scene opposite Rushden Lakes shortly after, where they found that the building and a neighbouring business had already been evacuated.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews used a monitor to check the gas levels, which were reading as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After an investigation the crews determined that the alarm was caused by a fault on a boiler, which they then isolated.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Crown Park shortly after 8:45am this morning

“Both crews have now returned to their stations.”

While Waitrose has since re-opened to customers and is operating as normal, signs in the window of PureGym indicate the business has temporarily closed due to ‘electrical maintenance.’