Businesses evacuated after fire services attend gas leak near Rushden supermarket and gym
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 8.45am this morning (Thursday, October 16) to reports of a gas leak and alarm sounding at a business premises in Crown Park, Rushden. Crews from Rushden Fire Station and Wellingborough Fire Station arrived on the scene opposite Rushden Lakes shortly after, where they found that the building and a neighbouring business had already been evacuated.
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews used a monitor to check the gas levels, which were reading as normal.
“After an investigation the crews determined that the alarm was caused by a fault on a boiler, which they then isolated.
“Both crews have now returned to their stations.”