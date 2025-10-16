Businesses evacuated after fire services attend gas leak near Rushden supermarket and gym

By William Carter
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:44 BST
Waitrose and PureGym in Rushden were evacuated after a gas leak was found in the area.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 8.45am this morning (Thursday, October 16) to reports of a gas leak and alarm sounding at a business premises in Crown Park, Rushden. Crews from Rushden Fire Station and Wellingborough Fire Station arrived on the scene opposite Rushden Lakes shortly after, where they found that the building and a neighbouring business had already been evacuated.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews used a monitor to check the gas levels, which were reading as normal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After an investigation the crews determined that the alarm was caused by a fault on a boiler, which they then isolated.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Crown Park shortly after 8:45am this morningplaceholder image
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Crown Park shortly after 8:45am this morning

“Both crews have now returned to their stations.”

While Waitrose has since re-opened to customers and is operating as normal, signs in the window of PureGym indicate the business has temporarily closed due to ‘electrical maintenance.’

Related topics:WaitrosePureGymRushdenNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceRushden Lakes
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice