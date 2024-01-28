Business founded in Corby continues its expansion with new northern city-centre base

Utility Bidder has opened a new base in the ABC building in Manchester.

A Corby energy switch company has taken on its next city-centre office as it continues its rapid growth.

Award-winning energy switch advice service Utility Bidder has taken on office space in a vibrant new building in Manchester City Centre.

The company, which has its HQ at the Corby Innovation Hub in Bangrave Road, moved into new premises in Leicester just last summer and has now acquired a 5,177 sq ft office space in the ABC building in the Spinningfields area of Manchester.

The new office space offers several unique features, including puppy yoga sessions, a fully stocked bar and function area, a cafe and discounted gym memberships for the Utility Bidder team.

Utility Bidder CEO Chris Shaw, CEO said: “Transitioning to a more sophisticated location for our Manchester branch marks the next stage in Utility Bidder’s continuous expansion.

“The new office space, designed to accommodate additional team members in line with our growth objectives, not only provides ample room but also boasts various advantages.

"Situated Manchester city centre, the office enhances our team’s working experience, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since the team has already seamlessly settled into their new environment.”

A spokesperson from ABC said: “It was a pleasure working alongside the Utility Bidder team as they secured their new premises in the prestigious Spinningfields area of Manchester.