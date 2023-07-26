North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive will meet next week to discuss Kettering Leisure Village, ahead of a business case being prepared on options for the future of the site.

An approved motion at Full Council on June 22 stated that a business case to consider the viability of the council stepping in be created and councillors will discuss next steps during the meeting on Thursday, August 3.

Following ongoing discussions between North Northamptonshire Council and Phoenix Leisure Management, an agreement was reached on June 28 that Phoenix Leisure Management will take over operations from September 4.

The KLV site

The council is continuing to work with Phoenix Leisure Management and other stakeholders to consider options that may secure the long-term future of Kettering Leisure Village, while reviewing the council’s current and future involvement in the site.

It is proposed that a business case will be prepared by NNC officers that fully considers the immediate and longer-term impacts of NNC operating KLV, in full or in part, including key risks and implications that the council may be exposed to.

It would also be considered alongside the Leisure Strategic Framework which is currently being developed.

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Kettering Leisure Village is recognised as one of the many assets across North Northamptonshire that have an important role to play in resident’s lives.

"With this in mind, it is vital that we consider all options carefully and the next steps, now that the immediate future of the site has been stabilised.

“We are committed to developing a business case to support the ongoing delivery of facilities at Kettering Leisure Village.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “I was delighted when, at the end of June, we were able to come to an agreement to support the site to stay open.

"Since then, officers have been continuing to work on how the future of Kettering Leisure Village might look and I look forward to receiving an update at next week’s Executive, before work starts on a business case.”

It is estimated that such business case will take around three months to develop.

Once completed, a report will be brought back to the relevant Scrutiny committee, and then, to Executive to consider and agree next steps.

The extraordinary Executive meeting will take place on August 3 at 10am in the council chamber at the Corby Cube.

