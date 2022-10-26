As part of its 40th birthday celebrations Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust is appealing for local business and community leaders to pop in and share their stories, experiences and adventures.

The charity, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, supports autistic adults and individuals with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Teamwork Trust are particularly looking for speakers who have a passion for sport, are working with animals, represent a healthcare organisation or are working in the housing market, for example estate agents.

Cllr Jim Hakewill (second from left) at Teamwork Trust in Kettering

Victoria Bell, Teamwork Trust’s head of programmes, health and social care, said: “As part of our Broadening Horizons programme we are inviting local people, groups and businesses in to visit us - to meet and talk to our service users about the community we live in, their jobs, or volunteering or even an unusual hobby and interest.”

Recent talks to service users have been made by those from RSPCA, mental health charity Mind, Corby Pole Fair and Made With Many. Another highlight was a visit from Northants Fire and Rescue Service, who visited the charity’s Corby and Kettering sites.

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind) from North Northamptonshire Council, who represents the people of Rothwell and Mawsley, also popped in – chatting to service users about politics, voting and issues affecting the people and communities of Northamptonshire.