Buses to replace trains between Kettering and Leicester on Sunday - all change for Market Harborough

Buses are due to replace trains between Kettering and Leicester on Sunday (October 27).

East Midlands Trains (EMR) have warned passengers using the route from London St Pancras through to Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield that a bus replacement service will be used for passengers wanting to use the line between Kettering and Leicester.

Due to a diversion, services will run to and from London St Pancras, but services will be diverted and miss out Market Harborough.

A spokesman for EMR said: “On Sunday, October 27, engineering work is taking place between Kettering and Leicester, closing lines. Work is also being undertaken at Nottingham station, closing some lines.

Kettering Railway Station, East Midlands Railways train file picture/National World

“EMR services will run to/from London St Pancras. However, services will be diverted and not call at Market Harborough.

“Buses will replace trains between Kettering and Leicester via Market Harborough.”

As well as a replacement bus timetable being in place on Sunday, October 27, there are additional changes:

The 7.24am Nottingham to London St Pancras International will start at East Midlands Parkway at 7.20am and continue to run earlier to Kettering, where it will then depart later at 8.40am, it will then continue to run later throughout. It will no longer call at Nottingham or Market Harborough. Connecting bus services will run between Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway and between Leicester and Market Harborough.

The 8.21am Nottingham to London St Pancras International will start at East Midlands Parkway at 8.01am and continue to run earlier throughout. It will no longer call at Nottingham, Beeston or Market Harborough. Connecting bus services will run between Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway and between Leicester and Market Harborough.