The second annual Buses Festival will make its way to Sywell Aerodrome on September 3, showing dozens of preserved and modern buses and coaches, as well as a few surprises.

Organised by Key Publishing, the event will showcase around 100 display vehicles and a flypast of aircraft currently stationed at the site at 3pm, giving people the opportunity to observe heritage aircraft from the Second World War in flight.

James Day, editor of Buses Magazine, said: “Sywell Aerodrome is an excellent venue, and we enjoyed a successful first year running our festival last year.

The event takes place on September 3

“This year, I’m thrilled we have secured a flypast from aircraft based at the aerodrome, taking full advantage of what the venue can offer.

“Combined with the beautifully preserved vehicles constructed over the last 90 years, there is something for everyone at Buses Festival this year, and you don’t need to have a passion for passenger transport to enjoy the event.”

Some vehicles on show go as far back as the 1930s, while others are modern day, zero emission crafts, made with sustainable travel and clean power in mind.

Guests can travel on board many of these vehicles, as regular routes around the surrounding area are scheduled through the day.

Sywell Aerodrome

A spokesman for Key Publishing said: “The UK has enjoyed a strong domestic bus manufacturing industry for decades, so most of the vehicles expected this year, new are old, were built in this country.

"The event is a great opportunity to see an evolution of British vehicle design over the years.”

Ogling at the vintage vehicles isn’t the only activity scheduled on September 3, with face painting, trade stands and the aviation museum also being made available to attendees.

Catering will come by way of ice cream vans, a hog roast and the on-site restaurant.

The guest speaker at the event will be Leon Daniels OBE, a former surface transport managing director at Transport for London and a lifelong bus enthusiast. There, he will provide behind the scenes insight from his long career in the bus industry.