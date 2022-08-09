Bus service that links Corby to Rutland and Melton Mowbray set to be reduced

A bus service that links Corby to Rutland and Melton Mowbray is set to be reduced at the end of the month.

This is because the previous operator, Centrebus, handed back its contract for the RF1 and Service 9 journeys, meaning it would stop running buses along these routes at the end of August.

From Tuesday, August 30, the RF1 service that runs from Melton to Corby via Oakham and Uppingham will be operated by Bland’s Rutland Ltd and be renamed the R1 service.

There will now be seven journeys from Melton to Oakham and eight from Oakham to Corby

The change of operator means there will be seven journeys daily (Monday to Friday) between Melton and Oakham and eight between Oakham and Corby. Currently there are 10 journeys from Melton to Oakham and 12 from Oakham to Corby.

Clr Rosemary Powell, cabinet member for highways and transport at Rutland County Council, said: “We’re disappointed that we’ve been unable to maintain the current level of service for passengers who use the RF1 and Service 9 buses.

“Unfortunately, we had to choose between a reduced timetable for these services or discontinue them altogether.

“Increased fuel prices and driver shortages mean it’s now more challenging than ever to operate a rural bus service.

“We’ve also missed out on around £3m of government grant funding to implement a new Bus Service Improvement Plan, which would have boosted public transport in Rutland.