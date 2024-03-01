Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eleventh annual bus rally will take place in Wellingborough this April, bringing vintage vehicles to the town for a weekend of family fun.

On April 6 and 7, free trips on a range of buses, new and old, will be available to take passengers on a round trip to surrounding villages, while more attractions and stalls can be found at Wellingborough Museum through the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Croucher, chairman of Northampton Transport Heritage, said: “We are excited for this year’s Wellingborough Bus Rally, the eleventh year in operation for this very popular event and we are delighted to be working with Wellingborough Museum and 794 Preservation Group with the support of Wellingborough Town Council.

"In previous years we have supported the event with vehicles but this year we are also taking over the operational side of the event for the first time.

"Our events officer is producing a robust programme that will bring a fresh approach to routes and vehicle diagramming with a really good list of vehicles already booked in to attend over the weekend.

"The 794 group will be hosting the collectors stalls within the museum, which will be open as usual for visitors with food and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be something for everyone, and everyone is welcome."

There will be a selection of buses operating regular trips ranging from around 25 to 60 minutes, stopping off in villages including Orlingbury, Earls Barton, Wollaston and Bozeat. There will also be a half hourly circular service running via Stanton Cross and the railway station. Buses will depart at up to every ten minutes from 10am until 4pm.

On Sunday there will be a display of vehicles in the car park at the rear of the Castle Theatre, and on both days the museum will have sales stalls with transport memorabilia, where food and drink will also be available.

Northampton Transport Heritage was founded in 2017 to consolidate several preservation groups and secure the future of a collection of local buses, and in 2021 gained charity status. Today, it takes buses to various local and community events as well as educational visits to schools.