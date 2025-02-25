Bus driver hit with bike after passenger refused ride from Kettering to Corby

A bus driver has been assaulted with a bike by a passenger after being refused a ride from Kettering to Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Kettering's Horsemarket bus interchange between 11am and 11.20am on Sunday, February 2, when a man attempted to board a bus to Corby with his bike.

When refused entry, the man struck the driver with the bike causing injuries to his arm and leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault in Horsemarket, Kettering.

A CCTV image issued by Northants Police/ Northants Police

“Between 11am and 11.20am on Sunday, February 2, a man attempted to board a bus to Corby with his bicycle. When informed that bicycles were not permitted, he struck the driver with it causing injuries to his arm and leg.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000066279 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”