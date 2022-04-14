Burton Latimer Ukulele group band together to aid Ukraine

Burton Latimer Ukelele & Drum orchestra fundraising for Ukraine in Kettering town centre

Members of a Burton Latimer community band have vowed to keep on playing to raise as much money as possible for a charity supported locally.

Burton Latimer Ukulele & Drum Group performed in Kettering on Saturday (April 9) following a previous fundraiser in Market Harborough.

So far the musicians have raised £1,655 for Humanitarian Aid through Polish-born Burton resident Aga Andrews.

Organiser Adrian Watts, who sings and drums with the band, said: “One thing the Burton Latimer Ukulele & Drum Group is good at doing is raising both a crowd and money for charity so I put the idea to them.

“I became aware of Aga through local Facebook pages and felt that with my local contacts I could help by introducing her to people who could help.

“I soon realised that money is one of the easiest forms of aid to move between countries and could do a lot of good both in the UK and in Poland/Ukraine.”

Their first outing in Market Harborough raised £1100 in two hours and the second in Kettering raised £555.

Mr Watts said: “We now have our sights set on Corby - we hope to beat our first total.

“No one should ever think they have nothing to offer those who are suffering. I feel humbled to be able to use my music to make a small difference to those whose suffering I truly cannot comprehend.”

Ms Andrews said: “100 per cent of the money goes to help people from Ukraine.”