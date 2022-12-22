Just days before Christmas children in Burton Latimer have been treated to a special visit by Father Christmas and two of his reindeer.

Meadowside Primary School hosted the four-footed friends and Santa, taking time out of his frantic festive schedule to meet pupils and see their special grotto.

Students were treated to an early Christmas gift by the man in red and he was treated to a performance of Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer to mark the occasion.

Headteacher of Meadowside Primary School Josie Garnham said: “It has been wonderful to provide the children with a truly festive and unique experience this Christmas.

"Each class had the opportunity to speak to Santa in a specially made grotto and to share with him all they have been learning about Christmas.

"Father Christmas gave them presents because they are all in in Santa’s good book. Merry Christmas from everyone at Meadowside Primary School.”