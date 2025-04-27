Burton Latimer protest against planned £500m Kettering Energy Park to mobilise community's opposition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners who are opposing a huge development on land between Burton Latimer and Finedon are asking members of the community to join a protest against the proposal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Watts from Burton Latimer Eco Action Group is rallying opposition to the planned Kettering Energy Park after First Renewable Developments submitted applied for planning permission for the development.

If granted the 2.5mile-wide complex across Burton Wold, near the existing wind turbines, would include warehouses, solar farm, battery storage, and other infrastructure possibly for hydrogen generation, hydroponic agriculture, business units, data centres and a café and nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Watts An artist's impression of how Kettering Energy Park on Burton Wold might look/ First Renewable Developments Ltd

Mr Watts says he will be invoking the historic memory of previous Burton Latimer residents including protests over the Wold and its Penn Hedge common land in 1633.

He said: “People have been forced out onto the Wold to defend it before. The idea is to gather people for about an hour for some speeches. I shall tell people about Penn Hedge. We shall also have some laptops for people so they can access the website and be given tips on how to lodge their planning objection.

"We’ll then walk up to the Wold – not trespassing – and stand near the windmills because where we will be standing will be surrounded by buildings if the plans go ahead. It would be all warehouses and solar panels. People can experience the wonder of the Wold and envisage the loss if this goes ahead.”

If the plans are passed, First Renewable Developments Ltd says £500m would be invested into the area and once completed the development would deliver ‘4,000 jobs in a variety of sectors’, ‘apprenticeships, work placements and outreach programmes’ and make a ‘£410 million per annum contribution to the UK economy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how Kettering Energy Park on Burton Wold might look/ First Renewable Developments Ltd

Finedon Town Council has also formally objected to the proposals.

A spokesman for Finedon Town Council said: “The council has previously formally objected to the Kettering Energy Park proposal and will continue to do so.

"We’re working with external organisations to challenge this development and protect the interests of our community.

“We encourage all residents to have their say via the official planning portal – your voice matters. We are aware a community march is planned for Sunday, May 11, 2025 to show public opposition.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for Kettering Energy Park on Burton Wold / First Renewable Developments Ltd

Mr Watts is also raising money to fight the development with a GoFundMe page.

He said: “The outline planning application has been resubmitted and we urgently need funding to fight to get this development stopped. We need to gather support to get as many of us as possible mobilised to show this is not wanted in it's currently proposed form.”

The march takes place on Sunday, May 11, meeting at noon at the Millennium Gardens with the walk to the Wold at 1pm.

A spokesman for First Renewable Developments said the proposals for Kettering Energy Park would cement North Northamptonshire as a ‘national leader’ in environmentally sustainable economic growth, setting a new benchmark for the future of net zero carbon development.”

For full details of the planning application go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/134444 (NK/2025/0167)