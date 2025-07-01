Burton Latimer man who has never flown before takes on charity skydive following spinal injury

“I was undoubtedly on my way to losing the use of my legs permanently”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four years after sustaining a spinal cord injury that he describes as one of his biggest life challenges, Brian Elmore, 39, from Burton Latimer is taking on a skydive on behalf of the Spinal Injuries Association.

In 2021, Brian started to experience pins and needles, heavy legs, numbness, issues with balance and coordination, and loss of muscle mass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He at first believed it was a previously diagnosed condition.

Brian shortly after his spinal decompression surgery / Brian will be spending his 40th birthday skydiving for Spinal Injuries Association (submitted)

However, when he started losing bladder control, he knew he needed urgent medical care.

A scan revealed that Brian had cervical myelopathy, a compression of the spinal cord in the neck caused in his case by deteriorated discs.

He went from a phone call to the doctors, to the operating table in less than eight weeks, undergoing decompression surgery, followed by months of recovery and physiotherapy to regain his strength and mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he still occasionally experiences numbness down one arm due to nerve damage, Brian has regained full mobility, balance, coordination and bladder function.

Knowing that many people experience life-long effects of spinal cord injury, even after surgery, he counts himself lucky to have had such a smooth recovery.

Now four years after his injury, Brian will be spending his 40th birthday jumping 13,000 feet from a plane in aid of the Spinal Injuries Association on Friday (July 4).

The national charity supports people with spinal cord injuries through clinical advice, peer support, advocacy, campaigning and counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian said: “I’d always wanted to do a skydive, so during my final consultation with my surgeon where he confirmed my spine had fully fused, I asked him if it was safe for me to do one and was thrilled when he said I could.

“Spinal Injuries Association is obviously something that I could relate to and was really close to home as something I’ve been through myself.

"I had a pretty good recovery compared to a lot of people so it’s great to help other people who need SIA’s services.”

Like many people, Brian was unaware of the complexity of spinal cord injuries until his own symptoms started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “You hear of people getting spinal cord injuries from car accidents, but not from general wear and tear.

"I watch my posture all the time now as well as lifting things at work.

"I never really used to think about it before.

"I was undoubtedly on my way to losing the use of my legs permanently so I felt really lucky to get in when I did.”

With the date of his challenge fast approaching, Brian said: “I wasn’t too fussed a couple of months ago because it was a long time away, but as it’s getting closer I’m definitely starting to feel the nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I’m not one for backing out of things and if I commit to something, that’s it, I’m doing it.

“I’ve never even been on a plane before so it’s a massive thing for me to be able to do it.”

To support Brian’s fundraiser, visit his fundraising page here.