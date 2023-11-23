Burton Latimer man all set for opening night of charity Christmas lights show

The opening night will be held on Friday

A Burton Latimer man has decorated his house with more than 10,000 lights to raise money for charity.

Chris Jeffrey is putting on a lights show synchronised to music at his Allen Grove home, with the opening night at 6.30pm on Friday (November 24).

There will also be decorations and a selfie station, with all donations from visitors going to Cransley Hospice.

This is the third year Chris has put on the show, having previously raised money for Parkinson’s UK.

Chris said: "I’m really excited. I’ve made some nice changes this year and added a few pieces and props.”

Apart from the opening night the main show will be on at 6pm every day until January 6.

There will also be a big red button outside that people can press and it will play a random song between 4pm to 8pm each night, except when the show is playing.

Chris added: "I do love Christmas and what I really love is the reaction people give to watching the shows.

"It’s always been a great time of the year.”

Those wishing to donate can leave cash in a collection pot at the display or pay via a card machine, with card donations set at £2.