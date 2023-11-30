Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Burton Latimer gran who has lived in the town all her life has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Joan Holmes, who turned 100 on November 27, was born in Newman Street and still lives less than half a mile from her first family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schooled in the town, she went on to work in the clothing industry and finished her working life at Coles shoe factory as an under-edge trimmer.

Joan Holmes/family photo

Still active and living independently, Joan still walks to the bus stop to catch the bus to Kettering, attends church and is a member of Burton Latimer Heritage Society.

Joan, nee Joan Capps, says the secret to a long and happy life is ‘a good cup of strong tea and a sense of humour’.

Vicky Todd from North Northants Council arranged a party for Joan at the sheltered accommodation where she lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Todd said: “Joan is a very independent lady who doesn’t like a fuss but it was nice to make a fuss of her for her birthday party. It was a great success with over 60 people attending. Of the 70 birthday cards she received, her favourite was from Charles and Camilla – she has always had a keen interest in the Royal Family.”

Joan Holmes with her granddaughter Sally and grandson-in-law Marcus /family picture

Joan spent her special day with family including her granddaughter Sally.