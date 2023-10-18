Burton Latimer firm Elegon donates playframe to Thrapston nursery
A Burton Latimer firm has re-homed a playframe which should provide plenty of fun for children at a Thrapston nursery.
Elegon, an independent business which specialises in buildings and grounds maintenance for childcare and education settings, had been asked to remove the playframe from another client but it seemed too good to just throw it away.
So they set out to find a new home for the play equipment and recently donated it to Squirrels Thrapston Day Nursery with the hope that it brings hours of fun for the youngsters who go there.
Director Tom Steeples told the Northants Telegraph: “We cover anything to do with buildings or grounds from a few fittings and touch ups, to building bespoke outside areas, refitting bathrooms and kitchens, building mud kitchens, wellie racks and vegetable patches – we could build you a whole new nursery, school or college if you wanted.
"For this project, one of our nursery clients had asked us to remove a playframe to make way for some garden improvements they were planning.
"It seemed too good to go into the skip, so with their approval, we sought a new home for it.
"It is now pride of place at Squirrels Thrapston Day Nursery where the children can enjoy it.”
And Tom added: "The nursery have also done further improvements to their garden area where we have laid bark chippings, created a play space made up of wooden sleepers and created gated access for children who are wheelchair users.”