Burton Latimer dog walker who abused Staffie wanted by police

A woman who was seen hitting and shouting at a dog that she was walking in Burton Latimer is being sought by Northamptonshire Police.

The dog walker was in Church Street when she was reported to have struck the sandy/mousey brown-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier on a lead.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 13 between 7pm and 8pm, with the woman described as white, in her 50s with her hair in a bun.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police are appealing for information after a woman was seen abusing a dog in Burton Latimer.

"Between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, November 13, the woman was seen in Church Street shouting at and striking a sandy/mousey brown-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier she was walking on a lead.

"She is described as white, aged around 50 and 5ft 4in. She had blonde hair worn in a bun, a maroon top under a red raincoat and blue jeans, and was carrying a blue carrier bag.