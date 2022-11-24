Burton Latimer Christmas lights show to raise money for Parkinson's UK
They’ll be switched on this weekend
A Burton Latimer man will bring some Christmas cheer to the town this weekend when he switches on his festive light show.
Chris Jeffrey, 39, will light up his Allen Grove home to raise money for charity Parkinson’s UK.
It’s a cause close to his heart as his father Keith was diagnosed with the condition more than a decade ago.
Most Popular
Chris said: “I’m hoping that the money raised will help other families living with Parkinson’s.”
Keith added: “Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s I have seen a gradual decline in my mobility and independence. This is extremely frustrating for me as I have always led an active life.”
The lights will be switched on at 6pm on Saturday (November 26) and people will be able to visit and make a donation until January 6, 2023.
This is the second year that Chris has put on his Christmas light show for Parkinson’s UK, where he programs the lights to flash in time with different music.
Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, heads of regional fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.
“We hope that this fundraising inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."