Burton Latimer cash theft from vehicle parked outside supermarket
After popping into Sainsbury’s in High Street, the customer returned to their car to find a man in the passenger seat.
Concerned for his welfare, a second man got involved – it was not until later the shopper realised money put aside for fuel was missing.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a report of a theft from a car in a car park in High Street, Burton Latimer, at 4.20pm yesterday (May 21).
“The victim reported that £20 cash was taken from their vehicle by two unknown men, who were described as white and in their early 20s.
“Incident reference is 25000295147.”