Burton Latimer cash theft from vehicle parked outside supermarket

A shopper in Burton Latimer has had cash stolen from their car parked outside a town supermarket.

After popping into Sainsbury’s in High Street, the customer returned to their car to find a man in the passenger seat.

Concerned for his welfare, a second man got involved – it was not until later the shopper realised money put aside for fuel was missing.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a report of a theft from a car in a car park in High Street, Burton Latimer, at 4.20pm yesterday (May 21).

“The victim reported that £20 cash was taken from their vehicle by two unknown men, who were described as white and in their early 20s.

“Incident reference is 25000295147.”