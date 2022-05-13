Jobs at the brand new Burton Latimer base of global can-making company Ball Corporation (Ball) will be up for grabs at a recruitment fair at the HQ of a town charity in Kettering.

More than 20 new recruits have already been appointed at the aluminium plant, with a jobs fair scheduled for later this month to promote Ball’s wide range of 200 career opportunities.

Construction of the new 56,000 sq m facility – about the size of eight standard football pitches – off the A6 near Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer is due to be completed by January 2023.

Ball Corporation will hold a jobs fair in Kettering

The investment is said to be worth 'hundreds of millions' of pounds.

Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA president Carey Causey said: “We are committed to building an inclusive workforce and are seeking people of all ages, from all backgrounds and regardless of education or experience. We will provide pre-employment training to enable candidates without prior manufacturing experience to apply and join.

“At Ball, we want to transform manufacturing to enable more people to access careers in a stable sector that is growing fast. We are building a sustainable, state-of-the-art facility and we will be providing long-term careers for local people who have passion, want to learn and who want to be part of something special.”

With increasing demand for recyclable aluminium drinks cans in the UK and globally, Ball is investing in the new plant to meet the needs of its customers, the world’s leading drinks brands.

An artist's impression of the new Burton Latimer Ball plant

The vast factory is set to produce over one billion fully recyclable cans in its first year and will be Ball’s third can manufacturing plant in the UK and its 26th in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEA) region.

Ball will be promoting its vacancies at a May jobs fair, hosted by the Department for Work and Pensions, which is set to take place at KCU, 51 Gold Street, Kettering NN16 8JB on Thursday, May 19, from 12.30pm to 3pm.

To find out more about the roles at the new plant, visit: https://jobs.ball.com/lp/Kettering%20Landing%20Page/0541274707cd6217/?locale=en_GB&utm_campaign=Kettering-Landing.