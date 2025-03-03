Burton Latimer burglary witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary in Burton Latimer.

The incident in Normandy Close took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, February 23.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, February 23, a home in Normandy Close was broken into, with the offender/s causing damage to the property but with no items stolen.

“Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000109543 to make sure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”