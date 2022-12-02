Burton Latimer burglar snuck into home but left empty handed after speaking to resident
The incident took place in Spring Gardens
A burglar who had snuck into a Burton Latimer house left empty handed but only after talking to the woman inside.
The incident happened on Friday, November 25, between 6pm and 6.25pm, when a man entered a property in in Spring Gardens
Northants Police said: “He is described as a white man, about 5ft 11in, of a slim build, wearing a black cap, black bomber jacket, black trousers and blue and grey suede gloves.”
Most Popular
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with information.