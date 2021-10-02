Burton Latimer beauty salon celebrates 40 years in business

A Burton Latimer beauty salon has marked 40 years in business which has seen them grow from small beginnings to a busy one-stop shop for all beauty treatments.

Poplar House Beauty Salon off High Street marked its fourth decade with balloons, bubbly and a raffle for clients.

The salon was the first beauticians to open in the town that offered a limited service 40 years ago, blossoming to cover multiple treatments.

l-r Emma Ferns, Dani Pettigrew and Lea Martin

Owner Dani Pettigrew said: "I love doing what I do. I have wanted to do this since the age of three so I’ve been very lucky.

"The best thing is I’m still learning and always adding new treatments - I’ve just completed my permanent make-up course.

"It’s a lovely thing when you have made your client's day or just been there for them, they are our friends who many have been coming from the start, and no day is ever the same."

Dani trained at Corby's Tresham College and bought the salon for 15 years after Rebecca Helmsley, the previous owner, moved away.

L-r Lea Martin and Dani Pettigrew

Extended twice over the years, the salon underwent its own facelift in 2020 with renovations to knock through to make a new pedicure room. Housed in a Georgian building called the Poplars the building still retains some of its old features.

The beauty salon was opened by a Mrs Attfield who offered basic beauty treatments.

Dani said: "I had worked in a few salons and then went mobile, then my old tutor, who I was still in contact with, told me about the salon - 15 years later we're still here. We now offer up-to-date treatments with our continuing training,

"I also have Lea Martin who works alongside me and who has been at the salon for over 20 years. She’s the heart of the salon and very much a big part in the way the salon continues to strive today."

Clients and staff celebrated the salon's achievement with food from The Buffet Bar, balloons by Sweet Temptations of Corby and John Woods Photography.