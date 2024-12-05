Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries' in A6 crash

Burton Latimer A6 crash appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries'
Officers investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A6 at Burton Latimer are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.
The incident took place shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday, December 4, when the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo car was in collision with the rider of a black Suzuki motorcycle at the junction with Higham Road.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
“The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital for assessment for minor injuries.
“Anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or other relevant information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000720381 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”