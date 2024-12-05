Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries' in A6 crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A6 at Burton Latimer are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The incident took place shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday, December 4, when the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo car was in collision with the rider of a black Suzuki motorcycle at the junction with Higham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Witness appeal /Northants Police

“The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital for assessment for minor injuries.

“Anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or other relevant information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000720381 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”