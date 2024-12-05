Burton Latimer A6 crash appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries'

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:14 BST
Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries' in A6 crash

Officers investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A6 at Burton Latimer are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The incident took place shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday, December 4, when the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo car was in collision with the rider of a black Suzuki motorcycle at the junction with Higham Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Witness appeal /Northants Policeplaceholder image
Witness appeal /Northants Police

“The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital for assessment for minor injuries.

“Anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or other relevant information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000720381 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:Suzuki
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice