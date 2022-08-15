Burst water pipe in Great Doddington finally being fixed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pipe which burst in Great Doddington, leaving water to pour into the street for more than 24 hours, is now being fixed.

The pipe had been burst since at least 6.15am yesterday (August 14) in The Ridge, near The Stag’s Head pub and restaurant.

It was noticed by resident Peter Ludlow, when he was on his way to and from the allotments.

The Ridge covered in water as a result of the burst pipe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I saw it yesterday morning at about half seven and I rang Anglian Water. They told me somebody had already reported it at quarter past six.

“I went up there at nine o’clock this morning and it was still going then.

“There must be thousands of litres of water just disappearing.”

Anglian Water has since moved to the situation.

Water pouring out into the street in Great Doddington