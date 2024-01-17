Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next Thursday (January 25) marks the birthday of Scottish Poet, Robert Burns, with Burns Night events lined up across the county to celebrate the anniversary.

Burns Night is a celebration of Robert Burns’ life and poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tradition has long been celebrated in Corby and elsewhere in Northamptonshire, and as ever this year there’s plenty of events to choose from.

Corby: Asda Corby Burns Night preview Pipe major Robert Muir leads in the haggis at the supermarket. Thursday, 21st January 2010

Burns Nights may be formal or informal and typically include haggis, whiskey and the recitation of Burns’ poetry.

Formal suppers follow a standard order which includes but is not limited to piping in the guests, piping in the haggis, and address to the haggis.

What’s on in Northamptonshire

- Saturday, January 20, from 7pm: Corby and East Northants CLP are hosting their annual Burns supper CLP fundraiser in West Glebe Pavillion, Corby, featuring traditional entertainment, guest speakers, a two-course meal, and ‘a dram or two’. Tickets are available here. Last year was a sell out so tickets might go fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Wednesday, January 24, from 7pm: The Overstone Arms, Kettering, are welcoming guests with a traditional Scottish Burns supper. There will be a piper on arrival, an addressing of the haggis, a prayer to the lassies, and some Burns trivia. Limited spaces available.

- Thursday, January 25: The White Hart, Corby, are offering a Scottish-themed menu featuring ‘the mighty Haggis, Neeps & Tatties Stack, the heartwarming Cullen Skink, or the indulgent Chicken Balmoral, all wrapped up in smoked bacon’. There’s also their Tipsy Laird Trifle which ‘is as oozy and boozy as a ceilidh on Hogmanay’

- Thursday, January 25, from 12.30pm: Scotch Lodge Farm, Earls Barton, are asking people to join them for a Burns Day Lunch. For £25.99 you get a three course meal consisting of cock-a-leekie soup, haggis, neeps, and tatties, and cranachan. Contact them at 01604 810910 or [email protected]

- Friday, January 26, 5pm to 7pm: The Hunger Hut will be outside Gretton’s Sports & Social Club offering creamy mash, soft neeps, buttery leeks, and the peppery deliciousness of haggis all wrapped up in true Hunger Hut style in a giant Yorkshire pudding in a ‘very best-but-slightly-twisted homage to Scotland’s famous national poet’. Text or WhatsApp 07833452099 to make your pre-order and tell them the time you will be collecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Saturday, January 27, from 7.30pm: Great Oakley Cricket Club are hosting an ‘Informal Burns Night’ featuring a live piper playing and a Scottish playlist throughout the night. There are two ticket options available, one at £10 and one at £20, both include ‘a choice of three drams of whiskey’ with the £20 option including a ‘haggis toastie, deep fried neeps, and tattie balls’.

M&S Foodhall in Corby is also ready for Burns Night 2024. In the Phoenix Parkway store, you’ll be able to find everything you need to cook up a traditional Burns Night supper in store now. According to them they ‘have been working with James Macsween since 2012 to perfect their exclusive haggis recipes, using local ingredients and a traditional method.’ There is also a spiced vegetable and lentil haggis, also made by Macsween in Edinburgh.