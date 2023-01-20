Next Wednesday (January 25) marks the birthday of Scottish Poet, Robert Burns, and with it many across Northamptonshire will be celebrating at various Burns Night events.

Burns Night is a celebration of Robert Burns’ life and poetry.

The tradition has long been celebrated in Corby and elsewhere in Northamptonshire, although seemingly less so in recent years.

Corby: Asda Corby Burns Night preview Pipe major Robert Muir leads in the haggis at the supermarket. Thursday, 21st January 2010

David Hadden, who runs Hadden’s butchers in Corby, has sold haggises to caterers of local venues for Burns Night for years.

He said: “I don’t think there’s so much of it about these days, not as much as it used to be.

“I’ve still got my usual few boxes [of haggis] through the shop, we’ll have a few come in, so we’ll cater for them but these traditions seem to be getting a little bit quieter than usual.

“We used to cater for probably hundreds to be honest, but it seems to have withered a bit.”

Burns Nights may be formal or informal and typically include haggis, whiskey and the recitation of Burns’ poetry.

Formal suppers follow a standard order which includes but is not limited to piping in the guests, piping in the haggis, and address to the haggis.

What’s on in Northamptonshire

- Saturday, January 21: Corby and East Northants CLP are hosting their annual Burns supper CLP fundraiser in West Glebe Park, Corby. Unfortunately this has now SOLD OUT

- Tuesday, January 24: The Overstone Arms, Kettering, are welcoming guests into their newly renovated premises with a traditional Scottish Burns supper

- Wednesday, January 25: Scotch Lodge Farm, Earls Barton, are doing a Burns Day Lunch

- Wednesday, January 25: The Royal George, Cottingham, are doing a three-course Scottish Burns supper

- Saturday, January 28: The Clansman are doing, Burns Night, Celebration in the Bar, including haggis, neeps and tatties, and a wee dram

- Saturday, January 28: Lavender Bee Tea Room, Kettering, are hosting a Burns Breakfast from 10.30am