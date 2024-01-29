Staff and residents at the home were in awe of professional Scottish piper; Mark McLaughlan as his 27 years’ experience shone through when he lead the home’s time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding race’ – the haggis.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, at Elm Bank, thought Mark’s piobaireachd was the perfect accompaniment to an evening steeped in age-old tradition in celebration of the poet Robert Burns.

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Elm Bank, it’s so important to continue these traditions particularly as many of our residents have connections to Corby known locally as "little Scotland". Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth, Haggis with neeps and tatties all prepared by our stellar senior head chef; Sharntelle Hall.”

Shelia, resident of Elm Bank said: “I love Scotland and the sound of the bagpipes, it brought back so many fond memories". Resident Betty remarked “The piper even took requests, the gentlemen really enjoyed singing along - it was simply amazing!”

