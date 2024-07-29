Burglary at Ringstead Grange fishery - Northamptonshire police call for witnesses
The burglary took place from Ringstead Grange in Station Road, close to the village and the fishing lake.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the burglary that took place between 11.30pm on Wednesday, July 24, and 4am on Thursday, July 25.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Unknown offender/s broke into the property and stole items from within. Police are interested in speaking to anyone that may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who has any CCTV or dash cam footage.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000440550, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800555111.