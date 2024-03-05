Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering town centre business has been burgled for the second time within a year after the coffee shop in High Street was targeted in a late night raid.

Witnesses are being sought after Bewiched was burgled and stole cash from a safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place between 7pm on Saturday, February 17 and 8am on Sunday, February 18 when the premises were broken into via the rear of the building.

Bewiched coffee shop in Kettering High Street

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 7pm on Saturday, February 17, and 8am on Sunday, February 18, an unknown offender broke into the rear of Bewiched coffee shop in High Street and stole cash from a safe.

"Damage was also caused to the store’s wifi and sound equipment.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.