Burglary at Kettering town centre coffee shop - appeal for witnesses
A Kettering town centre business has been burgled for the second time within a year after the coffee shop in High Street was targeted in a late night raid.
Witnesses are being sought after Bewiched was burgled and stole cash from a safe.
The incident took place between 7pm on Saturday, February 17 and 8am on Sunday, February 18 when the premises were broken into via the rear of the building.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 7pm on Saturday, February 17, and 8am on Sunday, February 18, an unknown offender broke into the rear of Bewiched coffee shop in High Street and stole cash from a safe.
"Damage was also caused to the store’s wifi and sound equipment.”
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 2400099962