Burglary at Corby business as £20,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police investigating the burglary at a mechanics off the A6003 Uppingham Road, Corby, are appealing for information and witnesses.
The incident took place between 7pm on Monday, April 21 and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 22.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 7pm on Monday, April 21, and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 22, a mechanics off the A6003 Uppingham Road was broken into by unknown offender/s.
“Tools and equipment with an estimated value of up to £20,000 were stolen.
“Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/wuHMj and https://orlo.uk/LZFS5.
“Please quote the reference number 25000235684 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”