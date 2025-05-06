Burglary at Corby business as £20,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burglary at a Corby business has seen £20,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen after a break-in at a garage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the burglary at a mechanics off the A6003 Uppingham Road, Corby, are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident took place between 7pm on Monday, April 21 and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 7pm on Monday, April 21, and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 22, a mechanics off the A6003 Uppingham Road was broken into by unknown offender/s.

A6003 - Corby, Uppingham Road/Google

“Tools and equipment with an estimated value of up to £20,000 were stolen.

“Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/wuHMj and https://orlo.uk/LZFS5.

“Please quote the reference number 25000235684 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”