Burglary at Corby business as £20,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 10:59 BST
A burglary at a Corby business has seen £20,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen after a break-in at a garage.

Police investigating the burglary at a mechanics off the A6003 Uppingham Road, Corby, are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident took place between 7pm on Monday, April 21 and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 22.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 7pm on Monday, April 21, and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 22, a mechanics off the A6003 Uppingham Road was broken into by unknown offender/s.

A6003 - Corby, Uppingham Road/GoogleA6003 - Corby, Uppingham Road/Google
A6003 - Corby, Uppingham Road/Google

“Tools and equipment with an estimated value of up to £20,000 were stolen.

“Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/wuHMj and https://orlo.uk/LZFS5.

“Please quote the reference number 25000235684 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

